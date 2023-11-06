Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $270,382,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,704 shares of company stock worth $3,377,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

