HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 4.2% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 50.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,907 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Corporación América Airports from $8.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter.

Corporación América Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

