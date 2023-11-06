Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 85.5% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $191.30 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,133 shares of company stock worth $19,653,722. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

