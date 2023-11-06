iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $119.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.