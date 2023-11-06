Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 551 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $132.09 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.