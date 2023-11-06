Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.86% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $61,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after buying an additional 2,221,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,214,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 318.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after buying an additional 696,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,175,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,501,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,673,000 after acquiring an additional 616,039 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

