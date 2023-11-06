HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $70.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

