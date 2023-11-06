HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

