HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 9,073 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Game Technology by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after buying an additional 220,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,884,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,087,000 after buying an additional 85,508 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on IGT

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

