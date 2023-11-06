HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 191.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,349,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,565,000 after buying an additional 1,542,652 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 624,059 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

