Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,191 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $65,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,390,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 124,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,890,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,775,000 after buying an additional 85,336 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ USMC opened at $43.13 on Monday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.