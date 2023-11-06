Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $54,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $182.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

