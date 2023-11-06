HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after buying an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Unilever by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after buying an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.64 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

