Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $54,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $231.46 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.36.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.