New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

