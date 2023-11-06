New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 132.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Nordson by 44.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Nordson by 2.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $221.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.92 and its 200 day moving average is $230.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

