New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,382 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $71.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

