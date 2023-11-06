iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $76.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.35 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

