Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $133.63 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.