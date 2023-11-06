Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,750. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.68%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

