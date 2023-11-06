Lincoln National Corp Buys 34 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $401.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

