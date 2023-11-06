Lincoln National Corp Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 901,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

