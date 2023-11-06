Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.39 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.