Lincoln National Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.7 %

Lam Research stock opened at $634.08 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $636.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

