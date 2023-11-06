Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.5 %

TROW stock opened at $95.67 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

