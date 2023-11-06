iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

