Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 38.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 11.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 199.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

ENI Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE E opened at $32.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

ENI Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.