Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Gentex by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gentex by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 89,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Gentex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gentex by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

