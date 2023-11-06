Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $111.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $103.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

