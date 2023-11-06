New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $379.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.40 and a 200-day moving average of $403.68. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Read Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.