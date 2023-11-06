New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 2.1 %

TER opened at $87.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.44.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TER

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.