New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.49 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,494.12%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

