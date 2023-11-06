New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.1 %

JKHY opened at $144.85 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $192.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.02 and its 200 day moving average is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

