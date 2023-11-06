New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.44. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

