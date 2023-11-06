New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS opened at $217.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $248.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.