New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 32,550.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $62.99 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,375 shares of company stock worth $10,417,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

