New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

