New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS opened at $217.26 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $248.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

