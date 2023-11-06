New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,596 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.07 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

