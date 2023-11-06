Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,994,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,985 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,043,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,762,000 after acquiring an additional 566,681 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

