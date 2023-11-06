New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,566,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $788,351. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.