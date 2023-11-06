Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $361.94 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

