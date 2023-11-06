Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,931 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

AKAM stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $109.24.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,077.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,161 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

