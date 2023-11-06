New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Pentair Stock Up 2.3 %

PNR opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.