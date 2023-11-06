New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $214.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.77.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

