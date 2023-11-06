New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,564 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $181.91 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

