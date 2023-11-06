Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,489,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,069,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,624,000 after purchasing an additional 779,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 6.0 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

