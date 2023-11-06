Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $81.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

