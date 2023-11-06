Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.94.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

