Analysts Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target at $3.43

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on RENT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $31,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,501,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,213.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,006 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $46,744.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,033,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,487,470. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,132 shares of company stock worth $258,014. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RENT stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

